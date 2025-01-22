Protesters disrupt Northumberland council meeting as foster carers call for fair pay deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A protest by foster carers at a Northumberland County Council meeting brought proceedings to a halt amid calls for a fairer pay deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carers belonging to the IWGB Foster Care Workers Union rallied outside County Hall in Morpeth to raise concerns about the future of the local care system.

The union has warned that a number of experienced carers have left the system following a decade of pay freezes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October, the council announced an increase in the weekly payment for foster carers from £183.49 to £210. However, the union say the increase means carers in Northumberland still receive less than those in neighbouring authorities.

Carers belonging to the IWGB Foster Care Workers Union gather outside Northumberland Council’s offices to raise concerns about the future of the local care system. Photo: IWGB.

Speaking during the public questions section of a council meeting, Kath Burn, a local foster carer and member of the IWGB Foster Care Workers Union, said: “Northumberland’s foster care system is facing a crisis. Low pay has led to the poor retention of carers. Many young people in care are not getting the support they need as a result.”

Cabinet member for children’s services, Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, responded: “It was recognised by the council that there had not been an increase for a number of years. We recognised the problem and we are working to fix it.

“The proposals put forward bring us in line with Newcastle and North Tyneside. We will continue to work hard to support all our carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Collectively, we all absolutely value and support the commitment our foster carers provide to our children. It is really invaluable and we have said that all along.

“We commenced work in the autumn to engage all our foster carers. We have scheduled bi-monthly meetings to talk to foster carers about work that is ongoing and build a positive, trusting working relationship – one that is built on delivering the best possible outcomes for our children.

“We have already given a slight increase earlier in the year, and we are looking to bring in an inflationary increase in both fees and allowances in April. We have set in motion an annual review process to make sure that inflation is taken into account.”

In a supplementary question, Ms Burn added: “Northumberland has made a small step in the right direction, but the pay is still not good enough. In the years without a pay increase, the £26 a week is not enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The majority of carers in Cumberland are on £308 a week, we’re on £210. Will the council commit to improving pay in the budget, and ensure foster carers feel valued?”

Coun Renner-Thompson said: “We looked at Cumberland. Some of those comparisons weren’t comparable, they were apples and pears.

“We have introduced a higher level of fee above the £210 for being a tier three carer, so if a foster carer does some extra training or take on some children with different abilities there will be even higher fees.

“I understand the statement and I have said we’re looking very hard at this. We’re working very hard with our foster carers to make sure we get the best possible outcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this, the meeting was briefly paused due to angry outbursts from the public gallery.

The council has previously launched a recruitment campaign in order to bring in more foster carers in a bid to reduce pressure on the children’s services budget.