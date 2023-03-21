Protest held and petition launched in bid to save Felton garages
A community protest in Felton attracted a strong turnout on Saturday.
The event was organised following the recent approval of Northumberland County Council plans to convert community garages into four accessible bungalows off Mouldshaugh Lane.
A petition calling for the garages to be saved has also been created and now has nearly 100 signatures.
Felton Parish Council and a number of residents had objected to the planning application with concerns that it would impact on social interaction in a tight-knit community, likening it to an ‘informal Men’s Shed space’.
"The event was well attended,” said a parish council spokesperson. “Many of those attending did not have a garage but attended in support and to show the importance of the garages to the whole community.”
Northumberland County Council plans to build two-bedroom bungalows and has been working with HUSK to develop the site, using a construction method in which the garage roofs are removed, and the brick walls are retained.