Protest held and petition launched in bid to save Felton garages

A community protest in Felton attracted a strong turnout on Saturday.

By Ian Smith
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:04 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:05 GMT

The event was organised following the recent approval of Northumberland County Council plans to convert community garages into four accessible bungalows off Mouldshaugh Lane.

A petition calling for the garages to be saved has also been created and now has nearly 100 signatures.

Felton Parish Council and a number of residents had objected to the planning application with concerns that it would impact on social interaction in a tight-knit community, likening it to an ‘informal Men’s Shed space’.

A 'save our garages' community protest in Felton.
"The event was well attended,” said a parish council spokesperson. “Many of those attending did not have a garage but attended in support and to show the importance of the garages to the whole community.”

Northumberland County Council plans to build two-bedroom bungalows and has been working with HUSK to develop the site, using a construction method in which the garage roofs are removed, and the brick walls are retained.

One of the garages in use.
The garages have been likened to an informal men's shed.
Mouldshaugh Lane garages.
The 'save our garages' community protest.
Cllr Trevor Thorne, right, speaking at the protest.
