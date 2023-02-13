Stars of The Last Kingdom; Alexander Dreymon, Rutger Hauer, Rune Temte and Emily Cox.

The historic venue took to Instagram and Twitter last night (Monday) to announce that it will be exhibiting costumes and props from the Netflix drama.

A message to followers read: “We are SO excited to share with you… An exclusive 'The Last Kingdom' props and costumes display from key characters is coming to Bamburgh Castle from 18th February. Step into the REAL Last Kingdom of Bebbanburg and see first hand a selection of costumes and props used in the hit Netflix series, including the likes of Uhtred's costume, shield and sword!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So what are you waiting for? Fulfil your destiny at Bamburgh Castle!”.

A poster advertising the exhibition at Bamburgh Castle and right, the show's star Alexander Dreymon.

Visitors do not have to pay extra to see the display – it is included in the admission price and is fully accessible.

The Last Kingdom, starring Alexander Dreymon, is a British historical fiction series based on Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories novels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series was developed for TV by Stephen Butchard and first aired on October 10 on BBC Two.

Series two was co-produced by Netflix, before the streaming giant went on to acquire the show entirely and produce it for three more series.

It lasted for 46 episodes across five seasons, but a feature-length sequel which is set to conclude the series, called Seven Kings Must Die, is set to premiere on April 14 on Netflix.

News of the exhibition was greeted with delight by fans of the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

dilettashakespeare said on Instagram: “This is beyond extraordinary news. See you there.”

And [email protected]_swan said on Twitter: "This hurts my heart because I can't go. I hope other fans enjoy it.”

Although much of the filming for The Last Kingdom took place in Hungary, some of the battle scenes from season three were filmed on Bamburgh beach in the shadow of the famous castle.