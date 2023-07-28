News you can trust since 1854
Property for sale near Berwick offers the chance to enjoy a quiet, rural bliss

A detached three-bedroom family home located within a short walk of the spectacular and scenic Goswick beach on the east coast has been put on the market.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:56 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 17:56 BST

Dowie House in Cheswick is accessed down a private farm track leading to a small hamlet consisting of three properties. A private driveway off the farm track leads to the garage, outbuildings and ample parking at the rear of the property.

The spacious master bedroom offers stunning southerly views and an en-suite shower room. The two further double bedrooms are supported by a family bathroom.

Its location means that you can enjoy the quiet and rural bliss of the area, including in the generous wrap-around garden which is mainly laid to lawn.

There is a strip of land to the south and west of the property extending to approximately 1.58 acres that the estate would happily offer as part of the sale. However, if the successful purchaser deems the garden grounds to be sufficient, the estate will retain the additional land.

Dowie House is on the market with Paton & Co, Berwick, for offers over £650,000.

