A Northumberland property business has become a shirt sponsor for Ellington Juniors Under 16s.

North East-based property development company, Form Properties, became a sponsor at a father of one of the team member’s request.

Michael Foster-Smith, director of Form Properties, said: “We’re very pleased to have been asked to sponsor the Ellington Juniors football team for this season. As a company, we spend our time creating homes and communities for people to live in and it is equally important to support the local community further by providing kit for the likes of the Ellington Juniors and to encourage young people to be part of a team and stay active.”

Form Properties, who put a twist on the traditional and develop their architecture to set them apart, recently completed a development at North End Farm in Longframlington, with eight new homes on the site launching to market in early 2025 and a further pipeline of bespoke developments on the way.