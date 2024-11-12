Property firm sponsors Ellington Juniors football team

By Lauren Coulson
Published 12th Nov 2024, 12:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Northumberland property business has become a shirt sponsor for Ellington Juniors Under 16s.

North East-based property development company, Form Properties, became a sponsor at a father of one of the team member’s request.

Michael Foster-Smith, director of Form Properties, said: “We’re very pleased to have been asked to sponsor the Ellington Juniors football team for this season. As a company, we spend our time creating homes and communities for people to live in and it is equally important to support the local community further by providing kit for the likes of the Ellington Juniors and to encourage young people to be part of a team and stay active.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Form Properties, who put a twist on the traditional and develop their architecture to set them apart, recently completed a development at North End Farm in Longframlington, with eight new homes on the site launching to market in early 2025 and a further pipeline of bespoke developments on the way.

Related topics:NorthumberlandNorth East

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice