Properties evacuated in Morpeth after 'small number of suspected unexploded devices' discovered

By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Sep 2025, 15:48 BST
Breaking news from Northumberland Gazette.placeholder image
Properties in Morpeth have been evacuated after police officers discovered “a small number of suspected unexploded devices”.

The police activity is on-going and a cordon is in place affecting Olivers Mill and neighbouring streets following a search of a property as part of an investigation that is being led by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU).

A NEROCU spokesperson said: “Early this morning (Wednesday, September 24) while searching a property on Olivers Mill in Morpeth as part of an on-going investigation, officers discovered what appeared to be a small number of suspected unexploded devices.

“A cordon has been put in place and an Explosive Ordinance Disposal team are in attendance. A small number of properties in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.”

