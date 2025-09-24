Properties evacuated in Morpeth after 'small number of suspected unexploded devices' discovered
The police activity is on-going and a cordon is in place affecting Olivers Mill and neighbouring streets following a search of a property as part of an investigation that is being led by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU).
A NEROCU spokesperson said: “Early this morning (Wednesday, September 24) while searching a property on Olivers Mill in Morpeth as part of an on-going investigation, officers discovered what appeared to be a small number of suspected unexploded devices.
“A cordon has been put in place and an Explosive Ordinance Disposal team are in attendance. A small number of properties in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.”