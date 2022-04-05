Promenade improvements at Newbiggin are completed

The official opening with (from left): Local Ward Councillor Liz Simpson, Cabinet Member for Local Services with NCC Councillor John Riddle, and Newbiggin Town Councillor Fiona Rowley.

The work was focused on improving access along the promenade by levelling off the slipway where it crosses the promenade.

Council officials said the previous slipway was steep and caused accessibility issues for promenade users, particularly for those with limited mobility, wheelchair users and people with prams.

Also during the work, an extensive beach reprofiling exercise was undertaken and special fencing was installed to slow the migration of sand to the north end of the bay.

The improved slipway at Newbiggin beach.

County Councillor John Riddle, Cabinet Member for Local Services, said: “We’re pleased to have got this work done as we know how popular the promenade is for both local people and visitors.

“The slipway is also of critical importance for the RNLI and well used by local boat owners, and the work has been well received.

“These works to make the promenade more accessible for all have been completed well ahead of the Easter holidays and hopefully will encourage even more people to visit this beautiful stretch of beach.”

Newbiggin Central and East County Councillor Liz Simpson said: “I am so pleased I put the wheels in motion for this to happen, it has made the lifeboat ramp a safer place for residents and visitors to cross.

"I would like to thank the officers for taking this forward and the administration for agreeing to it.”

Newbiggin Town Council Mayor Councillor Louise Spratt added: “This slipway has been needed for some time to ensure the safety of our residents and tourists who use the promenade.

“Taking this factor into consideration, the Town Council agreed a contribution of £45,000 towards this project, and a further £16,000 of section 106 monies.