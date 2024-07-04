Over the past year, staff from the school have organised a series of fundraising activities and requested financial support from local businesses, to ensure that the students enjoyed an unforgettable send off.

The highlight of the night was a surprise music performance by three members of the JCSC staff; Mr Rodgers (executive headteacher) on guitar, Mrs Payne (assistant headteacher) on vocals and teacher Mr Smith on bass, accompanied by local drummer and musician, David O’Hara, performed three pop songs.

The performance was followed by a farewell video shown on a big screen, where staff from the school were recorded sharing their goodbyes to year 11 pupils.

Head of Year 11, Ms Bailey said: “The evening was huge success, with mocktails on arrival, a photo booth, caricature artist, a 360 degree video booth, candy floss machine, magician and disco.

"There wasn’t a dry eye in the venue during the performance and video, it was such a lovely tribute to our Year 11’s! Thank you so much to the staff for their fundraising efforts and to our all our local sponsors for their contributions. We wish our class of 2024 all the very best for their bright futures ahead of them.”

Local business supporters and sponsors, included: Amble Town Council, Brewis Beer Taproom, Intelligent Gas and Power, Tiger Lifting, The Amble Inn, Northern Structures, Castle Mania, Wags Dog Grooming and Salon, Morrisons, Coquet Vets, Shaun Common Builder and Angie’s Tavern.

The school also want to say thank you to The Alnwick Garden for its hospitality and Dru Dodd Photography for capturing the evening’s events.

