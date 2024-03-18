Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The entries are shortlisted across five categories – Residential Development, Community Benefit, Heritage, Public Sector, Refurbishment-Revitalisation – and they highlight the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.

The Northumberland schemes on the shortlist are Ad Gefrin Museum and Whisky Distillery in Wooler, Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre and Belsay Awakes.

The North Shields Transport Hub and North Tyneside General Hospital are also included.

The Ad Gefrin distillery and Anglo-Saxon museum in Wooler.

Chair of the North East RICS Awards judging panel, Stephanie Marshall, said: “It is inspiring to see such inspirational projects in the North East shortlisted for these awards.

“It is a true testament to the dedication of surveying professionals despite challenging times in recent years. I wish all of the projects the best of luck.”