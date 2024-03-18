Projects in Belsay, Morpeth and Wooler shortlisted for RICS Awards North East
and live on Freeview channel 276
The entries are shortlisted across five categories – Residential Development, Community Benefit, Heritage, Public Sector, Refurbishment-Revitalisation – and they highlight the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.
The Northumberland schemes on the shortlist are Ad Gefrin Museum and Whisky Distillery in Wooler, Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre and Belsay Awakes.
The North Shields Transport Hub and North Tyneside General Hospital are also included.
Chair of the North East RICS Awards judging panel, Stephanie Marshall, said: “It is inspiring to see such inspirational projects in the North East shortlisted for these awards.
“It is a true testament to the dedication of surveying professionals despite challenging times in recent years. I wish all of the projects the best of luck.”
RICS will host regional events during May and June to announce which projects go forward to October’s national event.