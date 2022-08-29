Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was given a tour of the barracks and an overview of The Living Barracks project last Thursday. Earlier this year, it took a major step forward when a grant of £4.2million from the Government’s Cultural Development Fund was awarded to English Heritage on behalf of the Berwick Barracks Partnership.

The minister met a number of parties involved in the initiative to learn more.

It would see heritage, cultural and military organisations work together to create a thriving cultural hub at the Barracks and bring empty buildings back into use in a way that supports tourism and the local economy.

From left, Lord Mendoza, Coun Jeff Watson (NCC), Karen Lounton (NCC), Andrew Herberts (KOSB), Andrea Selley (English Heritage), Lord Parkinson, Ros Lamont (the Maltings (Berwick) Trust), Coun Catherine Seymour (NCC), Hannah Garrad (English Heritage), Kevin Booth (English Heritage).

Lord Parkinson said: “With family living across Northumberland, I’ve known and admired Berwick Barracks for some time – but it was fantastic to learn more about their fascinating story and The Living Barracks Project’s vision to transform the site.

“With the support of the Government through the Cultural Development Fund, the Barracks are set to become a cultural hub for local people and a huge draw for tourists and visitors to the area.

“I look forward to hearing more as this exciting project progresses and coming back to visit in the future.”

Chaired by English Heritage, the Berwick Barracks Partnership includes Berwick Barracks Heritage Trust, The King’s Own Scottish Borderers, Northumberland County Council, Museums Northumberland and the Maltings (Berwick) Trust.

The first phase of the partnership’s vision would see the creation of a striking new home for contemporary visual art and the King’s Own Scottish Borderers Regimental Museum on a single landmark site, alongside studio spaces for local artists and makers with more opportunity for showing and selling work.

Meanwhile, the county council would relocate Berwick Archives into the Barracks.

The next phase would see a café/restaurant within the Officers Mess and the final phase would see the West Block and Clock Block returned to accommodation.

Andrea Selley, territory director for the north at English Heritage, said: “We were delighted to welcome Lord Parkinson here and to show him, in person, the dynamic plans we have for Berwick Barracks.