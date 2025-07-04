A new one-day course aimed at saving young lives on the roads is taking place in Ashington.

Project Road Ready is designed for newly qualified drivers aged 17 to 30, offering training in real-world road safety that goes far beyond the driving test.

The five-hour course held at Dukes Academy is launching on Saturday, July 12, starting at 9am, and covers vital areas such as performing vehicle safety checks and basic maintenance, what to do during a breakdown or roadside emergency and practical, confidence-boosting roadside first aid training.

Led by Andy Harding Driving School in partnership with Strategic Edge Training Ltd, the course was created in response to a rising number of incidents involving newly qualified drivers.

Andy said: “Project Road Ready gives young drivers real confidence and skills that could save their life, or someone else’s. It’s practical, local and affordable.”

For more information, including how you can go about booking your place, go to https://andyhardingdrivingschool.com/project-road-ready