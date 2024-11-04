The Choices4Growth non-funded Northumberland-based mental health project has hosted its first walk in mental health facility in Berwick.

Free support and counselling was provided at the William Elder Building by the two counsellors present at the venue.

A Choices4Growth spokesperson said: “All those who came along shared their current mental health state and felt being able to drop in and being heard, there and then, without a waiting list was a big step forward.

“They all left with huge hopes, with us promising that we would be taking this forward.

“They all completed a questionnaire on the evening and 100 per cent said Berwick needed this facility and they wished they had been able to access this facility sooner – 90 per cent said they knew of someone who would benefit from this facility.”

Choices4Growth is now in its eighth year of delivering free mental health support to children, young people and adults.