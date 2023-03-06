Border Links, which provides training for adults with learning disabilities, purchased new premises at the Ramparts Business Park site. However, a total of about £100,000 needs to be raised to transform the currently empty premises.

It is waiting to hear back from organisations that it has applied to for funding, but donations have already been received from various sources to get things up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Border Links’ aim is that the hub will enable the company to secure its long-term future so it can continue to provide high-quality training, social enterprise opportunities and day care for many years to come.

The funds raised by Stacey Howe and her dad Tommy through sponsorship have now been handed over to Border Links.

Melanie Deans, one of the directors, said: “We have had lots of support and ideas for fundraising – all this takes up a considerable amount of time.

“I don’t think any of us anticipated how difficult a process it would be to incorporate the project alongside the day-to-day running of the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Regular site visits to look at ideas and costs always help put all the hard work into perspective. The dream of a disability hub in Berwick is getting closer and as we talk to more people about our plans, we can anticipate further potential with the project.

“We have applied to both local and national funding organisations, with varying degrees of success. A steep learning curve for us all, but we would like to say a huge thank you to all the people and organisations that are helping us along the way.

“It really is a huge team effort that will make the end result even more special.

“We have received funding from The Barbour Foundation and Rothley Trust as well as JustGiving, personal donations and a bingo evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have made several other applications that we are awaiting news of. If you know of any funding schemes we could apply to, then please do get in touch.”

One of the personal donations was from Stacey Howe, a member of Border Links, and her dad Tommy.

They raised £355 for the project through dozens of people sponsoring them as they took part in the Boxing Day Dip at Spittal beach.