Young people across the Northumbria Police region, including in south east Northumberland, have secured more than £14,000 in funding for a series of innovative projects.

The funding, provided through the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit’s Local Youth Fund, has gone to initiatives designed to promote positive choices and deter participants from crime.

They include the 242 (Cramlington) Squadron Air Cadets, which is delivering a three-month programme combining sport and education to promote fitness, teamwork and informed decision making, helping the young people to build resilience.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth said: “I’m delighted to see such a wide range of projects put forward by young people in the latest Local Youth Fund.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth.

“These projects are not only about helping to prevent serious violence, but they’re also giving young people the opportunity to develop vital life skills, boost their confidence and take pride in bringing their ideas to life.

“I’m looking forward to seeing these fantastic projects in action.”