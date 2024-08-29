Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following an open call in July, five professional dance artists and companies have received funding from the Northumberland Dance Development Fund.

The micro grants of between £2,500 and £5,000 have been awarded to the companies and individual dance artists to stimulate and develop dance projects and community-focused dance activities across the county between September and December 2024.

Led by dance artist Beth Veitch, The Lighthouse will be an original short film featuring community co-created dance with two intergenerational groups of people from Berwick and Hexham.

The other companies and dance artists who will receive the funding are Anthony Lo-Giudice (Ghosts of England), Eliot Smith Dance (PITMAN), Emma Hardman (Moving at Edges workshops at locations such as Alnwick Playhouse) and Rendez-vous Dance Company (I’d just like to put flowers in your room).

Eliot Smith Dance.

Northumberland County Council’s Dance Development Fund is managed by the Maltings (Berwick) Trust in partnership with Queen’s Hall, Hexham, and Alnwick Playhouse with the aim of supporting dance development across the county.

Lucy Vaughan, head of creative engagement for Maltings (Berwick) Trust, said: “We received many high-quality applications from locally-based professional dance artists and dance companies, and it was a challenge for the panel to make the final selection of the five projects for this funding round.

“We would like to thank everyone who applied for the funding and to acknowledge the ambition of the wide range of proposals received.”

There will be another opportunity for dance companies in Northumberland to apply to the fund as there will be a further open call in the autumn.