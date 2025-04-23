Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Capacity at the UK’s largest malting site has increased further following the commissioning of a new germination and kilning vessel (GKV).

The new GKV, which became fully operational in late 2024, has increased annual malt production capacity by up to 15,000 tonnes per year – bringing total production capacity at Simpsons Malt Limited’s Tweed Valley Maltings up to 260,000 tonnes per year, around 90 per cent of which is destined for the distilling industry.

Groundwork on the GKV, which is where the second and third stages of the active malting process take place, started in May 2023 as part of a £10million investment.

It is the tenth GKV to be built at the Tweed Valley Maltings, with the total capacity of the vessel being 400 tonnes per batch.

The Tweed Valley Maltings site with the new GKV in the foreground.

Malt produced in the new GKV, as well as the other nine GKVs on-site, has a significantly lower carbon footprint than the industry average, with energy for the kilning stage supplied by the site’s neighbouring Energy Centre.

The company’s GKV project has been swiftly followed by another multi-million-pound investment in the shape of a new peated malt production plant with storage facilities. The £6million plant has the capacity to produce 25,000 tonnes of peated malt per year.

Tim McCreath, managing director at Simpsons Malt Limited, said: “We are delighted to have increased malting capacity at our Tweed Valley Maltings with the construction of a new GKV and peated malt production plant.

“Investing regularly in our infrastructure is a key strategic and operational priority of our fifth-generation family business, helping us to drive the quality, consistency and sustainability of our products and processes.”