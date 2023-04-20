It will be hosted by Charlie Bennett at Middleton North on Thursday, May 11 from 5.30pm to 8pm and all proceeds from the event will go to support The Country Trust, which connects children from areas of high social and economic disadvantage with land that sustains people across the UK through food, farming and countryside experiences.

Charlie said: “I am very excited in hosting a charitable event in aid of The Country Trust, which carries out exceptional work in Northumberland and beyond.”

The event will include an overview of Middleton North, followed by a farm walk and meal. This small estate of 440 acres is located about 10 miles west of Morpeth (NE61 4EN).

Charlie Bennett and his Labrador called Frog.

The land is a mixture of ancient rig and furrow, arable that has been converted to herbal rich leys, mixes for wild birds mixes and wildflowers. In addition, the estate contains a number of small woods, an old railway line and a stretch of the River Wansbeck.

Over the last three years, the team at Middleton North have converted all the arable land as described – planting 15,000 trees and 11kms of hedge. They have also dug 13 ponds.

Tickets are priced at £24, including VAT. Anyone interested in attending can register via www.cla.org.uk/events