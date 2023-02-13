Prize bingo event for Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal
Berwick Rotary Club is fundraising for earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria.
By Andrew Coulson
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 12:18pm
All are welcome to a prize bingo event in aid of the appeal on Friday, March 3 at The Kings Arms Hotel on Hide Hill.
A spokesman for the club said: “Entrance includes a buffet supper for £5 and the hotel bar will be open. Eyes down at 7pm, so take your seat early please.”
Last week, parts of the two countries were hit by an earthquake with an enormous 7.8 magnitude and there have also been several powerful aftershocks.
There have been more than 33,000 deaths – sadly this number continues to rise.