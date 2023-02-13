All are welcome to a prize bingo event in aid of the appeal on Friday, March 3 at The Kings Arms Hotel on Hide Hill.

A spokesman for the club said: “Entrance includes a buffet supper for £5 and the hotel bar will be open. Eyes down at 7pm, so take your seat early please.”

Last week, parts of the two countries were hit by an earthquake with an enormous 7.8 magnitude and there have also been several powerful aftershocks.

The Kings Arms Hotel on Hide Hill, Berwick. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.