Collin Teago was awarded the Prince Philip Distinguished Service Award by Her Royal Highness at the Game Fair at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire.

Collin, who is retiring at the end of the year, has served as the Lindisfarne wildfowling warden for 18 years, enabling the only Natural England run scheme of its type to continue.

He was nominated for the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) backed award in recognition of his outstanding commitment to wildfowling and conservation.

Collin Teago, left, with the Princess Royal and Eoghan Cameron, BASC chairman.

This includes the thousands of early mornings he has met wildfowlers before daybreak, checked permits and ensured wildfowling is conducted properly.

Collin said: “All of the early mornings were absolutely worthwhile and I’m honoured to be recognised in this way.”

Jonathon Young, a stalwart of the shooting world, also received an award.

The Princess Royal presented the awards to commemorate her father, the Duke of Edinburgh’s, 53-year patronage of BASC.

BASC chief executive Ian Bell said: “It was absolutely wonderful to welcome The Princess Royal to the BASC stand to present the awards.

"The Duke of Edinburgh was BASC’s patron for more than half a century. He exemplified the ideals of shooting and conservation and keenly understood the importance of a strong relationship between the two.

“We felt it only right that an award should be set up in his name to commemorate his important contribution to the countryside.”