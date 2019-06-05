Pride turns Northumberland all the colours of the rainbow

Northumberland Pride, raising awareness of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) culture and heritage, has been hailed a huge success.

Thousands of people took part in a week-long programme of events culminating in an LGBT+ march and music festival in Alnwick on Saturday.

X Factor winner Sam Bailey headlined the event, with two songs from a pop-up choir being another notable highlight.

Lorna Stewart-Hook, chair of Northumberland Pride, expressed her thanks for everyone’s support in a Facebook video.

She said: “I want to say a huge, huge thank-you to everyone who came along over the weekend and supported the day.”