Pride Action North to host fundraising ball and awards event next year

Northumberland based LGBTQIA+ charity Pride Action North will host a fundraising ball and awards ceremony next year.
By Craig Buchan
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 13:48 BST
The event will be held on February 2 at the Grand Hotel Gosforth Park to mark the beginning of LGBT+ History Month and will celebrate the charity’s rapid growth.

Attendees are asked to come dressed in one, or all, of the colours of the Progress Pride flag, and worthy recipients of the awards can be nominated at prideactionnorth.org.uk/awards.

Darren Irvine-Duffy, the charity’s chairperson, said: “The fact that we are able to stage something as major as the Progression Ball shows just how far we have come as a charity.

Pride Action North staff with event sponsor Newcastle Building Society to launch the inaugural Progression Ball and Awards. (Photo by PAN)Pride Action North staff with event sponsor Newcastle Building Society to launch the inaugural Progression Ball and Awards. (Photo by PAN)
Pride Action North staff with event sponsor Newcastle Building Society to launch the inaugural Progression Ball and Awards. (Photo by PAN)
“We are going all out to make sure the event is something which forever stays in the memory of all involved.”

He added: “We know first hand of the amazing work which is carried out to support LGBTQIA+ communities across the North East and we look forward to sharing these inspirational tales to a wider audience.”

