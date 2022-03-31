Price rise at popular Northumberland beach car park is defended

Parking charges at Alnmouth beach car park have risen by 50p to £3.50 for the full day.

However, the move has come in for criticism on social media.

The increase has been introduced by the village burgage holders who manage it.

Alnmouth beach car park.

They point out that recent repair works carried out on its potholed surface have to be paid for – and claim it remains the best value car park on the Northumberland coast.

Gerry McBride, chairman of the Burgage Holders of Alnmouth Common, said: “The burgage holders are responsible, not for the car park alone, but for managing 97 acres of the Common.

"In recent months, we have had significant additional expenditure – we are now VAT registered and operating costs, like every other sector in the economy, have risen for maintenance and staff.

“Additionally, we have also made substantial investment in equipment to reduce the need for external contractors and improve the economic efficiency.”

The burgage holders are also keen to point out that the car park is free to all from late autumn to mid-March.

Alnmouth and Lesbury residents are also entitled to free passes, while season tickets are available at a discount to give others from the wider Alnwick area an opportunity to take advantage of reduced parking fees.

The burgage holders, a not-for-profit company, also provide employment.

Gerry adds: “After operating costs have been met, we donate substantial amounts to local charities and organisations within our community.