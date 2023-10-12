Preventing knife crime in the spotlight as new guidance will be rolled out to schools in region
As part of an on-going commitment to tackling knife crime and ensuring the safety of students and teachers, the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit, Northumbria Police and local councils have come together to develop this vital guidance for schools.
Information is provided on safely searching a young person suspected of carrying a knife, how to record the incident and when to contact the police.
The guidance also takes a preventative approach by looking to establish why an individual may be carrying a knife and if there are any underlying concerns or risks to address in order to prevent serious and violent crime.
Steven Hume, director of the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit, said: “This comprehensive guidance provides a unified approach to addressing incidents involving knives should they be brought into schools, whilst also focusing on prevention and support for those involved.
“It is essential to equip schools with the tools and knowledge they need to respond to an incident if one were to occur, however no one should be feel the need to carry a knife.
“The roll out of the guidance is a very important step in tackling knife crime, which will see it sit alongside the wider work of the Violence Reduction Unit and our partners.”
For more information, please contact the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit by email – [email protected]