News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
9 North Lane is on the market with Paton & Co, Berwick-upon-Tweed.9 North Lane is on the market with Paton & Co, Berwick-upon-Tweed.
9 North Lane is on the market with Paton & Co, Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Pretty bungalow in north Northumberland village on the market

A charming detached bungalow in the village of Norham has become available.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Oct 2023, 18:17 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 19:54 BST

9 North Lane benefits from a large detached garage, private gated driveway, garden shed and wrap around enclosed garden grounds. There are three spacious bedrooms and also a fourth bedroom/office.

It is on the market with Paton & Co, Berwick-upon-Tweed. The guide price amount is £375,000.

Front.

1. 9 North Lane 1

Front. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Dining kitchen.

2. 9 North Lane 2

Dining kitchen. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Living room.

3. 9 North Lane 3

Living room. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Another picture of the living room.

4. 9 North Lane 4

Another picture of the living room. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandBerwick-upon-Tweed