Pretty bungalow in north Northumberland village on the market
A charming detached bungalow in the village of Norham has become available.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Oct 2023, 18:17 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 19:54 BST
9 North Lane benefits from a large detached garage, private gated driveway, garden shed and wrap around enclosed garden grounds. There are three spacious bedrooms and also a fourth bedroom/office.
It is on the market with Paton & Co, Berwick-upon-Tweed. The guide price amount is £375,000.
1 / 3