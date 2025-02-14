Customers at a well-known establishment in Morpeth will be raising their china cups with the announcement that it has won Most Welcoming Tearoom in the prestigious North of England 2024 SME Enterprise Awards.

Micahs Tearooms in Oldgate won the accolade after vetting by an expert panel.

Owner Deborah Staley-Bush said: “From the very start, over 10 years ago, I promised to provide a safe and welcoming sanctuary for customers.

“This award is not just for myself and my team, but it’s especially for our hundreds of lovely loyal customers and we think it’s also great for Morpeth.”

Former reception team at Freeman Hospital Outpatients reunion at Micahs Tearooms.

Micahs Tearooms prides itself on its extensive range of Northumberland-made food and a menu catering for most diets – including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free.

For a number of years, the building was run as a sweet shop by Micah Elliot, Morpeth’s first charabanc driver. Inside is the focal point of the original bread oven.