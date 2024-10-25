Amran Hussain, left, and Oliul Khan with their awards.

Two restaurants in Berwick were among the winners at this year’s Prestige Curry Awards.

Amran Hussain from Amran's Indian Kitchen & Grill received the North East Chef of the Year accolade and Magna Tandoori won the Restaurant of the Year in Northumberland category.

“Thank you for the special recognition and I will strive to make my dishes better and more memorable and bring you all the new ideas I have in my head and put it onto the plate – please look forward to that,” said Amran.

Oliul Khan from Magna Tandoori said: “We’re incredibly proud to receive this prestigious award. This is one of the most esteemed awards a curry restaurant can achieve.

“A heartfelt thank you to our dedicated team and incredible customers, friends and family for your continued support.”

The Prestige Curry Awards 2024 took place at the Hilton Hotel in Watford. The accolades put the spotlight on the vibrant and diverse culinary scene in Berwick and elsewhere in the country.