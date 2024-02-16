Presentation by Morpeth Lion puts Message in a Bottle scheme in the spotlight
Morpeth Lion Harry Cone visited the Northumberland/Tyne &Wear Active Persons Branch of Parkinson’s UK to deliver a presentation about the club’s Message in a Bottle scheme.
He gave the special plastic bottles with push-fit lids to the 50 or so people attending and to Susan (chair) and Lisa (Parkinson’s UK local advisory).
The bottles are used to store vital personal and medical information in someone’s fridge.
This information is invaluable to emergency services, who know where to look for these bottles when they are called out to homes.