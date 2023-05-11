The committee behind the show have been working hard behind the scenes to make the 105th official show one to remember.

On Saturday, September 30, the public will be welcomed to browse the many entries – ranging in categories from art to plants to homemade produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone is welcome to enter in a category, but forms are due on September 27.

Belford Village Show will be returning this summer.

Similar to last year, the Croft Training Ground will be transformed for the event with a huge marquee, a bar and two food stalls.

After a successful debut last year, the dog show will also be returning to this years show. Already, the ten categories have been sponsored by local businesses. The sponsorships were posted to social media and in just 40 minutes they had been filled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janet West, committee member, said: “It is such a nice day for the village.

"It takes a lot of organising but we have such a good team behind the event now who each focus on something different.

Belford Primary School pupils have been planting potatoes ahead of entering the show.

"Fingers crossed the sun comes out for the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To fund the show, the committee will be hosting an event at Bell View. On May 20, from 9.30am until 12pm, there will be a plant sale, with other goodies up for grabs, with proceeds being split between the show and Bell View.

Belord Community Group have also given the committee £2,000, which will help with the general running of the event.