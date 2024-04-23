Premier League referee Michael Oliver, from Ashington, chosen to officiate Euro 2024 games by UEFA
and live on Freeview channel 276
Michael Oliver, from Ashington, is one of two English referees chosen by UEFA for the international football tournament, alongside Anthony Taylor.
The 39-year-old has previously refereed the Community Shield and finals of the League Cup and FA Cup, as well as Champions League games and the 2022 Super Cup, but this will be his first major international tournament.
UEFA managing director of refereeing Roberto Rosetti said: "Euro 2024 is the pinnacle of European national team football with the best teams competing, and that is why we have selected the best referees to officiate these matches.
“All chosen referees have performed consistently to the highest standards in UEFA’s top competitions, and also in their domestic competitions.
“They have prepared exceptionally well to be in this position and we have full confidence in them to show their quality at the final tournament.”