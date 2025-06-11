The disabled facilities, which include access aids and a toilet, at Spittal Bowling Club have been praised.

The disabled toilet received funding from the National Lottery.

County councillor for Berwick East, Georgina Hill, and fellow MND Association (MNDA) campaigner and fundraiser Colin Hardy described the facilities as “exceptional and unusual for an organisation, like a bowling club, to be so well equipped”.

The Dougie Walsh Trophy open triples bowling competition was held for the first time last year in aid of MNDA and it recently took place again with even more entries. Players came from Middlesbrough, Duns, Chirnside, Alnwick and all three local bowling clubs.

The competition was won by Stuart Bebbington, Kevin Donaldson and Craig Martin. The weather was better than forecast and the rain, largely, kept away.

More than £1,300 was raised for MNDA. The event sponsors were local firms GWA and Simpsons Malt, with raffle and tombola prizes donated by Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and many generous individuals.

Dougie Walsh presented the trophy and thanked the sponsors, bowling club, all the players, organisers and helpers. He described the day as “mega, again”.

Coun Hill said: “It was an incredible day. Everyone had a great time, there were some super bowls played and we raised awareness and money for such an amazing cause. We look forward to next year.”

Mr Hardy added: “We continue to bang the drum raising funds for and awareness of MND. All money raised will be used to support people living with motor neurone disease in Northumberland.

“Thanks to everyone who supported our efforts.”