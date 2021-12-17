Praise for Northumberland Covid hero Kischa as she is given her award

Kischa Gair receives her Covid Acts of Kindness Community Award from Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson.

At the beginning of lockdown, she created a Facebook Covid support group for the four villages around Ellington.

The group is still running today and has more than 700 members.

The mum-of-two has now been given her accolade. She received it from Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson.

With Kischa at its engine, the group shared local and Covid updates, initiated psychological and home education support and delivered shopping and food parcels to vulnerable residents by joining up with existing local initiatives.

Coun Sanderson said: “I am delighted to have the honour of presenting Kischa with her award.

“Her efforts throughout the pandemic have been truly inspiring. She has put everyone else, family and community, before herself – she is a true local hero.

“I know the judges had a tough time deciding, but I can’t think of a more worthy winner. And I know Kischa continues to support her local community.

“We can all show simple acts of kindness while Covid is still with us such as wearing face coverings in crowded places, giving people space when out and about, meeting outdoors when possible, self-testing regularly and isolating if we test positive.

“By doing this, we can all help to protect each other and those at risk.”

Organised as part of the public health campaign BeatCovidNE, the awards celebrated outstanding individuals in local communities across the region, with one winner from each of the seven local authorities involved in the campaign.

Kischa said: “Whilst it’s so lovely and heartwarming to have recognition of my efforts during lockdown, I’d like to emphasise that none of this would have been possible without the help of my entire community.

“From food donations to packing parcels and handing out activity packs, all of my neighbours have clubbed together to make sure everyone is okay.

“We are a small but mighty region and I’m proud to be from this corner of the globe.”