This year, following two years of Centre and Teacher Assessed Grades due to the Covid-19 pandemic, students sat public exams in GCSEs or equivalent courses.

And despite the issues caused by not being in the classroom for a number of months in 2020 and 2021, the Year 11 cohort at the Berwick school achieved a strong set of results across a wide range of subjects.

Amongst the highest-achieving students were Isabel Gilchrist, Conal Ham, Owen Guerin, Ethan Huntly and Solomon Shearer, who were thrilled with a range of top grades across the board.

Owen Guerin is continuing his education at Berwick Academy after achieving top grades across all subjects.

The school was delighted with the significant increase in the number of students who this year received grade 5 and above in English and maths, alongside a range of subjects which also saw students achieve grade 7 or higher.

Headteacher Tracy Hush said: “The class of 2022 have worked extremely hard to achieve these excellent results under the difficult circumstances of recent years.

“With the support of teaching and pastoral staff, they have surpassed all expectations.

“This is the culmination of three years of hard work for staff and students, and we are very grateful for the support of parents and carers – particularly during the disruption to normal life since 2020.

Double award grade 9 in science has inspired Solomon Shearer to study science at A-level at Berwick Academy.

“Our students are moving onto their next steps, with the majority returning to Sixth Form study at Berwick Academy and others moving into vocational college courses and apprenticeships. We are extremely proud of all of them.”

Neamh McEnaney is looking forward to returning to Berwick Academy to further her studies in art after receiving top grades.