Kevin and Jocelyn Thompson, both 59, help cook meals weekly at the Hartford Road West premises of the international Christian charity, which supports struggling families, people who feel isolated, and the homeless.

Kevin said: “We started helping out peeling potatoes. Now I am head chef and I have stood in as Santa a couple of times when the real one was poorly.

“We cook for the seniors group each week, averaging about 40 meals.

Retired nurses Jocelyn and Kevin have been volunteering for The Salvation Army for a decade.

“It is good fresh food and we try to do something that they want and they would not get at home. The majority of people are widowed so they are not cooking for themselves.

“We have just done a buffet for 30 and also did one for the Coronation.

“We had no experience in kitchens, but have been doing our food hygiene certificate each year so have learned new skills ourselves.”

The couple also help pack food parcels and sort gifts for the annual Christmas present appeal.

Kevin said: “It opens your eyes to what’s on the doorstep. I thought we lived in an affluent area but you do not know the half of it until you hear the stories of people who come through those doors who are struggling.”

Jocelyn and Kevin’s first connection to The Salvation Army was bringing their daughter to its parent and toddler group 30 years ago.

They returned to the group with their grandson, now 11, when he was a baby, and decided to sign on as volunteers.

Kevin said: “Volunteering is also about socialising and meeting new people who have made us feel very welcome. We do get the sense we are giving back.

“We both had caring careers working in nursing for 30 years, so when we retired we did not feel ready to do nothing.

“This is giving back to the community because The Salvation Army does a wonderful job.

“When my wife was ill, The Salvation Army was amazing. I do believe you get what you put in. Knowing there are people there that you can talk to, it was support for both of us.

“I would encourage anyone to volunteer. We get a lot of enjoyment from it and a lot of fulfilment.”

According to Arleen Thompson, community programme coordinator for The Salvation Army, volunteers “are the backbone of The Salvation Army” and the organisation “would not be able to do what we do without them.”

She said: “We run a full programme at Bedlington Salvation Army which we are only able to do thanks to people like Kevin and Jocelyn.

“They are 100% reliable. They will turn up to do anything, often volunteering before needing to be asked.

“They cook for the lunch club, do buffets for events including our over-60s group and men’s fellowship, cook for our summer club so we can provide breakfast and lunch to help combat ‘holiday hunger’, and give up extra days every couple of months to deep clean the kitchens.

“Volunteering not only helps people in the community and keeps services running, but it also provides joy and purpose for the volunteers themselves.”