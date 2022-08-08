Powburn Show.

Powburn Show makes a welcome return

Powburn Show kicked off the show season in north Northumberland on Saturday.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 8th August 2022, 11:29 am

It marked a welcome return after a three year absence due to the Covid pandemic.

Good crowds turned out to take in the traditional sheep show, craft tent, hill race, terrier show, quoits, pony sports and Cumberland and Westmorland wrestling.

Here are 21 pictures from the day.

Pictures by Chris Goddard.

1. Starting the wall

William Tones, Phil Woodford, Peter Gunn from the Northumbrian branch of the Dry Stone Walling Association.

Photo: Chris Goddard

Photo Sales

2. Ready for a run out

Leslie Grieve in a 1915 Model "T" Ford.

Photo: Chris Goddard

Photo Sales

3. Hill race

The start of the Cheviot Trial Hill Race.

Photo: Chris Goddard

Photo Sales

4. Stalls

Browsing the jewellery and antique cutlery stall.

Photo: Chris Goddard

Photo Sales
Northumberland
Next Page
Page 1 of 5