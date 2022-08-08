It marked a welcome return after a three year absence due to the Covid pandemic.
Good crowds turned out to take in the traditional sheep show, craft tent, hill race, terrier show, quoits, pony sports and Cumberland and Westmorland wrestling.
Here are 21 pictures from the day.
Pictures by Chris Goddard.
1. Starting the wall
William Tones, Phil Woodford, Peter Gunn from the Northumbrian branch of the Dry Stone Walling Association.
Photo: Chris Goddard
2. Ready for a run out
Leslie Grieve in a 1915 Model "T" Ford.
Photo: Chris Goddard
3. Hill race
The start of the Cheviot Trial Hill Race.
Photo: Chris Goddard
4. Stalls
Browsing the jewellery and antique cutlery stall.
Photo: Chris Goddard