An exciting package for any book lover to receive, Katy was sent a copy of the 125 books nominated, and on top of her day job working in libraries across north Northumberland, set about reading them all.

As mum to eight-year-old Rory, Katy has read her share of children’s books, putting her in good stead to be part of the prestigious awards. Winners were announced this week and Katy was in London for the event.

Katy said: “There are very specific criteria that have to be taken into account when judging - from diversity, style, themes and language to not using negative stereotypes.

Librarian Katy Wedderburn.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the task although it did seem daunting when I first saw how any books there were!

“It made me aware of more books that I would otherwise have been. The quality of the artwork in some of the books blew me away, the level of respect given to children’s books by those who write and illustrate them is incredible.

“There are two categories, for the written word and for illustration – and there are some absolutely amazing books. As they say, my work is done, and I am looking forward to the finals at the Barbican Centre in London.”

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for culture, heritage and libraries at Northumberland County Council, said: “We have very talented and committed staff and it is great to see that recognised at a national level.

“Having children’s books that are well-written and illustrated, interesting and exciting is essential to establish good reading habits in young people - to help them in their education.

“Improved literacy is key to helping the levelling up agenda and building better lives for our communities.”