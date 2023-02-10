May Wilson and Julia Simpson decided to plan the event after the region was hit by an earthquake with an enormous 7.8 magnitude in the early hours of Monday morning.

Since then, Turkey and Syria have felt several powerful aftershocks which have caused thousands of buildings to collapse and resulted in more than 22,000 deaths.

The fundraising event takes place on February 17 at 7pm with admission priced at £7.50 per head.

The committee at Breamish Hall have planned a fundraising evening to help those in Turkey and Syria.

The pie and pea supper will consist of good food, a quiz and a raffle, with all cash raised heading overseas to help people impacted by the quake.

May, chairman of Breamish Hall, said: “After seeing it on the TV and watching how awful it must be for people in those countries and seeing how many people have died, we wanted to try our best to help.

"Raising money will be a big help during this time, so we want to try to raise as much as we can.

"At Breamish Hall we like to help the community, but also the community can come together to help other parts of the world that need it.

"We have already had a lot of support with people donating amazing raffle prizes which will help us to raise even more money for the people who are in Turkey and Syria.”