Poundstretcher opens its new store in Alnwick

Crowds gathered for the grand opening of the new Poundstretcher store in Alnwick earlier today (Tuesday).
By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Nov 2023, 17:23 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 17:23 GMT
All smiles for the opening of Poundstretcher, including from Cllr Geoff Watson, Mayor of Alnwick.

The discount retailer that sells food, toiletries, garden essentials and home-ware brands has taken on the former M&Co unit on Bondgate Within.

Cllr Geoff Watson, Mayor of Alnwick, was among the invited guests.

A Poundstretcher spokesperson said: “We had a superb grand opening for our new store in Alnwick today.

“A trolley dash was carried out on behalf of Alnwick District Food Bank – providing essentials in the amount of £130.33, a donation we’re especially proud to make on ‘Giving Tuesday’.”