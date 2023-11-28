Crowds gathered for the grand opening of the new Poundstretcher store in Alnwick earlier today (Tuesday).

All smiles for the opening of Poundstretcher, including from Cllr Geoff Watson, Mayor of Alnwick.

The discount retailer that sells food, toiletries, garden essentials and home-ware brands has taken on the former M&Co unit on Bondgate Within.

Cllr Geoff Watson, Mayor of Alnwick, was among the invited guests.

A Poundstretcher spokesperson said: “We had a superb grand opening for our new store in Alnwick today.