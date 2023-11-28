Poundstretcher opens its new store in Alnwick
Crowds gathered for the grand opening of the new Poundstretcher store in Alnwick earlier today (Tuesday).
The discount retailer that sells food, toiletries, garden essentials and home-ware brands has taken on the former M&Co unit on Bondgate Within.
Cllr Geoff Watson, Mayor of Alnwick, was among the invited guests.
A Poundstretcher spokesperson said: “We had a superb grand opening for our new store in Alnwick today.
“A trolley dash was carried out on behalf of Alnwick District Food Bank – providing essentials in the amount of £130.33, a donation we’re especially proud to make on ‘Giving Tuesday’.”