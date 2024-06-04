Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Discount retailer Poundland is closing its Alnwick store – just seven months after taking on the former Wilko site.

The Lagny Street store, which opened last November, will close on July 2.

In a social media post, Poundland Alnwick stated: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of Poundland Alnwick on the 2nd July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are incredibly grateful for your loyal support over the last seven months.”

Poundland is closing its Alnwick store.

Poundland has been approached for comment.

Speaking about the closure, Ann Porteous, 77, said: “I am really sad about it because Poundland came first and then Poundstretcher came and I think it's sort of just got left behind. I think they're really trying hard and filling a good space where Wilko used to be.

“I think it's a really good little shop and it's got some really nice clothes in but unfortunately it's near the factory shop, which is also full of clothes. I think it's sad for Alnwick, and we don't know what's going to fill its place. It could be another empty shop again.”

Eileen Tate, 72, added: "It's only been here for a short time. I don't live in Alnwick, but I usually go in when I come. There are some bargains to be had, and it's just a big shame, you know?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I think the arrival of Poundstretcher has affected it because you've got Poundstretcher, you've got Yorkshire Trading and it takes a time for a shop to establish its clientele and it hasn't really had any opportunity.”