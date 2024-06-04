Poundland to close Alnwick store just seven months after taking on former Wilko unit
The Lagny Street store, which opened last November, will close on July 2.
In a social media post, Poundland Alnwick stated: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of Poundland Alnwick on the 2nd July.
“We are incredibly grateful for your loyal support over the last seven months.”
Poundland has been approached for comment.
Speaking about the closure, Ann Porteous, 77, said: “I am really sad about it because Poundland came first and then Poundstretcher came and I think it's sort of just got left behind. I think they're really trying hard and filling a good space where Wilko used to be.
“I think it's a really good little shop and it's got some really nice clothes in but unfortunately it's near the factory shop, which is also full of clothes. I think it's sad for Alnwick, and we don't know what's going to fill its place. It could be another empty shop again.”
Eileen Tate, 72, added: "It's only been here for a short time. I don't live in Alnwick, but I usually go in when I come. There are some bargains to be had, and it's just a big shame, you know?
“And I think the arrival of Poundstretcher has affected it because you've got Poundstretcher, you've got Yorkshire Trading and it takes a time for a shop to establish its clientele and it hasn't really had any opportunity.”
Poundland previously stated their new stores were part of an ambitious mission to serve new places and create jobs, by opening shops customers and communities can be proud of.
