A land deal has been completed that will pave the way for a potential 111 new homes in Guide Post.

The acquisition by housebuilder Amethyst Homes means that the planning application can now be brought forward for the site, which is located just off the A1068.

It is part of a larger redevelopment area between the settlements of Choppington and Guide Post.

A minor amendment to the current approved planning permission has been submitted to Northumberland County Council for the first phase amounting to 59 homes.

The project, which would be known as The Woodlands, would see Amethyst build a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes across the first phase of the development.

If all goes to plan, work will start this summer and the first homes will be completed in spring 2026.

Richard Bass, managing director at Amethyst Homes, said: “It is thanks to the hard work of the team that we have been able to acquire this land for our next development.

“We are hopeful that when planning is approved, we will be able to deliver much-needed housing to the area, as well as supporting the local economy and community through the provision of potential training and employment opportunities – as well as investing in the local supply chain.”

Established in 2013, Amethyst Homes has built its business around its customers with a strong emphasis on providing quality, sustainable homes in the communities in which people choose to live and work. To date, it has built more than 590 properties in the North East.

It specialises in a wide range of housing from homes well suited to first time buyers, for those looking for a larger, family property, right through to bungalows.

In addition to its home building successes, since the beginning of 2022 Amethyst has trained two apprentices and invested more than £3million into local jobs and training opportunities within the supply chain.

The company recently maintained its five-star customer satisfaction rating from the Home Builders Federation (awarded in 2024 and 2025) and was awarded Gold for the last three consecutive years by the In-House Research independent research company.