News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Postcards on sale to help fund Bridge 400 celebrations for treasured structure in Berwick

A group of residents have formed ‘Bridge 400’ and planning is underway to mark the 400th anniversary of the opening of Berwick Old Bridge to traffic in 1624.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST
Margaret Shaw, chair of Bridge 400, and Ruth Forrest of The Lookout with one of the postcards. Picture by Alan Hughes.Margaret Shaw, chair of Bridge 400, and Ruth Forrest of The Lookout with one of the postcards. Picture by Alan Hughes.
Margaret Shaw, chair of Bridge 400, and Ruth Forrest of The Lookout with one of the postcards. Picture by Alan Hughes.

Susan Hughes has sketched the bridge and produced postcards. They are being sold in The Lookout, a popular cafe at the Berwick end of the bridge, with profits going to next year’s Bridge 400 celebrations.

The Lookout is remaining open over winter due to popular demand and taking bookings for Christmas party groups of up to 15 upstairs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bridge will soon be closed to vehicles for a number of months so repairs to the masonry can be carried out. In an update last month, Northumberland County Council said that one final approval is required.

Related topics:BerwickNorthumberland County Council