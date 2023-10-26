Postcards on sale to help fund Bridge 400 celebrations for treasured structure in Berwick
A group of residents have formed ‘Bridge 400’ and planning is underway to mark the 400th anniversary of the opening of Berwick Old Bridge to traffic in 1624.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST
Susan Hughes has sketched the bridge and produced postcards. They are being sold in The Lookout, a popular cafe at the Berwick end of the bridge, with profits going to next year’s Bridge 400 celebrations.
The Lookout is remaining open over winter due to popular demand and taking bookings for Christmas party groups of up to 15 upstairs.
The bridge will soon be closed to vehicles for a number of months so repairs to the masonry can be carried out. In an update last month, Northumberland County Council said that one final approval is required.