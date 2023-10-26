Margaret Shaw, chair of Bridge 400, and Ruth Forrest of The Lookout with one of the postcards. Picture by Alan Hughes.

Susan Hughes has sketched the bridge and produced postcards. They are being sold in The Lookout, a popular cafe at the Berwick end of the bridge, with profits going to next year’s Bridge 400 celebrations.

The Lookout is remaining open over winter due to popular demand and taking bookings for Christmas party groups of up to 15 upstairs.

