Royal Mail removed the postbox from St Aidan’s in Seahouses citing a policy of not having them on telegraph poles.

However, it led to a raft of complaints from elderly people in that part of the village who said they would find the walk to the Post Office difficult.

Royal Mail has now agreed to replace the postbox and has submitted a planning application seeking permission to put it on the pavement nearby.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, member for Bamburgh ward on Northumberland County Council, said: “This is a victory for common sense and how the power of local people can make a difference. Thank you to Royal Mail for listening and agreeing to replace the popular postbox."

A report with the planning application adds that it is hoped to install it ‘within the next few weeks’.