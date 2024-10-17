Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick is set to have a post office in the town centre again.

Post Office services on the north side of the river came to an abrupt end when branches in the Four Seasons gift shop on Marygate and the Londis store on North Road closed in October 2022, leaving just the Asda supermarket in Tweedmouth – but there are often large queues and a long wait.

However, a Premier Berwick-upon-Tweed Facebook page has been set-up saying that it will run a convenience store and post office at the 51-53 Castlegate premises.

This would mean the newsagents currently in that location, owners include Kevin Harrison, going ahead with previously announced plans to relocate and retire.

The 51-53 Castlegate premises in Berwick.

The Facebook page posted the following on Tuesday: “We’ll be closing the current premises on 21st October for 10 days for a refit and bring in a new convenience offering.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “An experienced Postmaster has been appointed to operate a post office in Berwick-upon-Tweed. Plans are currently being finalised and we will share more information later this month.”

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said: “This is much welcomed. Northumberland County Council has kept in touch with the Post Office for the last couple of years to try to identify a local agent and push for a new postmaster and premises for the town with a suitable retailer.

“Thanks to the Castlegate proprietor Kevin Harrison, who has been a stalwart of the community in providing a fine service with his Newsagents & Off Licence for the past 32 years, and I’m pleased that his good staff with be retained at the premises.”