It is now housed within the Premier store, 21-22 The Square – with longer opening hours.

Prior to the move, which took place yesterday (September 29), the branch had been run at 16 The Square by a temporary Postmaster and with restricted hours.

Its opening hours in the new location are Monday to Saturday: 9am – 8pm; Sunday: 10am – 8pm.

This will offer 76 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers, an extra 29 hours and 30 minutes compared to the previous location.

The relocated branch will also continue to operate the five outreach branches of Stannington, Whalton, Seaton Sluice, Longhorsley and Scots Gap.

Post Office Provision Lead, Gail Burnett, said: “We are delighted to have restored a permanent, full-time Post Office to Choppington as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”