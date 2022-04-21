The service now operates from within the empty premises at Bank Crofts, previously The Co-operative Funeralcare.

Last month Rothbury Post Office closed at Mace, Townfoot Store, Townfoot due to the resignation of the Postmaster.

The site is now to be redeveloped into a new Co-op store after Sansec IH1 Ltd was given planning permission to bulldoze the Mace Convenience Store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new temporary Post office, Rothbury.

The closing of the Post Office left many without the essential services that the Post Office provides, such as the ability for bill payments to be made through their services.

Elderly and vulnerable residents in particular rely on the services that the Post Office provides to access their pensions and benefits.

The Post Office, however, said that they are pleased to be able to finally reinstate a temporary Post Office service whilst they work towards a more permanent solution at the new Co-op store being built.

Gail Burnet, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We want to thank Co-op for providing space for this temporary Post Office until their new Co-op store is ready to accommodate the permanent replacement Rothbury Post Office.”

The front counter of the new temporary Post Office service in Rothbury.

The service opened on Wednesday April 20. Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 10am – 4pm.

Access on foot to the temporary branch is via the alley way to the side of the Co-operative Food store on the High Street.