More than 20 restaurants, cafes and venues from the town signed up for the initiative, which ran from March 20 to March 26.

Organised by membership organisation More in Morpeth, a joint venture funded by Sanderson Arcade, Rutherford & Co, the Chamber of Trade, Morpeth Town Council and Sharp Media Group, it gave residents and visitors the chance to sample some special deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The participants reported being very busy during the week.

Wendy Smith.

Wendy Smith, who runs Café des Amis on Newgate Street, said: “For Morpeth's first Restaurant Week, customers could enjoy our delicious tasting platters feeding two people for just £15 – and it’s safe to say they went down a treat!

“It was incredibly busy throughout the week, which was great as it allowed customers to not only try the new menu, but also to see all of the updates and revamp that we’ve made to the café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can't wait for the next event and make sure to come down and try our new spring menu featuring a Greek style flatbread, berry and goats cheese salad bowl, Caprese tartine and Easter sweet treats.”