Rhys McCann and Ciaran McKenna were among those excited to achieve excellent GCSE grades across their subjects and will return to Sixth Form to study A Levels in PE, Business, Geography, English language and History.

Head of School, Richard Goodman said: “It is great to see so many students with positive results and I am proud of the hard work and effort they put into their studies. The success also springs from the dedication and support that our staff have put in place. The results they have achieved will open the doors for the next stage in each student’s educational journey.”

Chair of governors, Susan Dungworth commented: “I am immensely proud of the results our students have achieved, they are a credit to themselves, their families and the school. They have achieved some excellent GCSE results, which are testament to their hard work and dedication over their three years at Astley.”

The school is delighted that so many students will continue their studies in the Sixth Form at Astley, where a wide range of academic and vocational subjects are on offer, including STEM subjects such as Maths, Chemistry, Biology and Physics.

Vocational courses include Business, Health and Social Care, Applied Science and Travel.

A number of students will now be going onto local colleges to study a range of subjects in preparation for future studies at university.

Students interested in joining the Sixth Form at Astley Community High School are encouraged to contact Adam Ironside, Head of Sixth Form, via email - [email protected] or by completing the online form on the school website.

1 . Astley 1 Boys celebrating their GCSE results. Photo: Astley High Photo Sales

4 . Astley 4 GCSE results day at Astley High. Photo: Astley Photo Sales