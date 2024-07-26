Portrait is returned after 200 years
Dr Johnston lived at The Anchorage on Berwick’s Woolmarket, now owned by present day Berwickshire Naturalists Ian and Sandra Dods.
The Dods have maintained contact with Dr Johnston’s great great grandson, Hull University academic Patrick William Maclagan, who is also a descendent of Dr Philip Maclagan, whose statue stands outside Berwick Infirmary.
Patrick McLagan inherited a portrait of Dr Johnston’s son Patrick, painted when he was a 15-year-old Naval Cadet, preparing to leave home for what was to be an illustrious life at sea. Patrick has returned the portrait to his namesake’s Berwick birth home, some 200 years after young Patrick left to serve his country – a most generous, fitting and timely gift, given the forthcoming bi-centenary of Berwickshire Naturalists.
The creator of the portrait was celebrated Berwick artist Robert Thorburn Ross, whose father was a Master Gunner of Berwick Garrison.
It was painted around the time that his father founded ‘The Nats’.
Young Patrick rose to become a Commander in The Navy and was once shipwrecked and found floating on a raft, blinded by the sun’s reflection off the sea, his only possessions his uniform and sword.
Anyone wishing to join The Nats can email [email protected] or visit the website www.bnc1831.co.uk