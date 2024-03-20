Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Green, who is employed by Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, has won the Dennis Southern Award at the MyPorter Awards.

He began his career in 1975 in the post room at the old Ashington Hospital and almost 50 years later is still serving patients from the area.

Paul said: “I was overwhelmed when I found out I won the award, and my friends and family were gobsmacked when I told them.

Paul Green has worked for the NHS for nearly 50 years. (Photo by Northumbria Healthcare)

“I was up against two other candidates, so I really did not expect it.

“I really enjoy working as a porter because I work with great portering teams. It is a really nice environment to work in and everyone was congratulating me.”

The national award was created in honour of Dennis Southern, who was also a porter at Northumbria Healthcare before he died in 2020.

Throughout his career Dennis showed commitment, dedication, and care to all of the patients and families that he interacted with, and the award is presented to other porters that share those qualities.

Damon Kent, managing director of Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, said: “Day in and day out, Paul has shown his commitment to the trust to help provide our patients with a positive experience during a time of vulnerability.

“To have someone from Northumbria Healthcare win the Dennis Southern Award is fantastic.