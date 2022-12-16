Twelve pictures which were entered into the Port of Blyth’s annual community photography competition will appear in a 2023 calendar.

The contest attracted hundreds of entries, capturing coastal activity in and around the Port of Blyth, the river and nearby beaches.

The winner of the competition was Tab Hunter’s image, A Sunny Morning, which impressed the judges because of its bold and contrasting colours.

Port of Blyth chief executive Martin Lawlor said: “Thank you to everyone who entered this year’s competition. As always, the standard was incredibly high, so congratulations to Tab for his stunning winning image.

"In 2023 we want to inspire more people to enter the competition so we can continue to showcase and champion Blyth.

"This year we are gifting calendars and canvases of previous winning images to Ridley Park Care Home following their appeal to help residents feel more connected to their community.”

The competition for next year is now open, and budding snappers can enter the competition via the Port of Blyth’s website - https://portofblyth.co.uk/stakeholder-overview/photo-competition/.

1. Spirit of the Staithes at Dawn Jim Jones' photo will be used in January in the calendar. Photo: Jim Jones Photo Sales

2. Well Above The Rest Ian Danielson's photo will be used for February in the calendar. Photo: Ian Danielson Photo Sales

3. Just Us Beach Huts Norma Mckellar's photo will be used for March in the calendar. Photo: Norma Mckellar Photo Sales

4. Golden Sunset South Harbour Ian Danielson's photo will be used for April in the calendar. Photo: Ian Danielson Photo Sales