An image of a jack-up vessel towering over Cambois has won the top prize in the annual Port of Blyth community photography competition.

The picture, named Cambois Colours, has netted its photographer Ron Dobson a top prize of £100 in Amazon vouchers, as well as a bottle of champagne.

It beat hundreds of entries and will now feature on the front of the port’s calendar for next year, as well as in the month of May.

Port of Blyth’s chief executive, Martin Lawlor, said: “Thank you to everyone who entered this year’s competition. It is a pleasure to see the port in pictures and the Blyth Estuary from an outside perspective.

“Congratulations to Ron for his impressive winning image.

“It is great to see that we received the highest number of entries into the competition since 2020 and I hope to see the numbers increase again in 2024.”

11 runners up also feature in the calendar, and each received a bottle of champagne as well.